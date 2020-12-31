Nicely done — Thanks are given

By now, most of us have probably read several stories about people giving back during this COVID-19 pandemic. But few have gone to the lengths of two former nurses, Jeanne Dittrich and Donna Herrick.
The two women wanted to show their appreciation for the health care workers at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for all they have been through.
They made meals for the health care workers at Faith Regional Health Services. That included doctors, nurses, physical therapists. It involved 600 boxed meals for lunch and another 100 boxed meals for the second shift in the evening. The lunch included a hoagie sandwich, potato salad, chips and a cookie.
Shantell Skalberg, executive director of the Faith Regional Foundation and who works in marketing and public relations, issued the following statement:
“As the pandemic continues, the heart of our organization, our over 1,400 employees and medical staff come to work each day dedicated to the patients we serve no matter the circumstance. Generous acts of kindness and donations, such as the one received ... from the team at Divots and John and Jeanne Dittrich are another example of the support Faith Regional has received from so many in our community throughout the pandemic. Thank you for your generosity and lifting the spirits of those on the frontline.”
These are the types of actions that inspire others and help us to know there are many good people looking out for one another.