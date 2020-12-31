By now, most of us have probably read several stories about people giving back during this COVID-19 pandemic. But few have gone to the lengths of two former nurses, Jeanne Dittrich and Donna Herrick.

The two women wanted to show their appreciation for the health care workers at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for all they have been through.

They made meals for the health care workers at Faith Regional Health Services. That included doctors, nurses, physical therapists. It involved 600 boxed meals for lunch and another 100 boxed meals for the second shift in the evening. The lunch included a hoagie sandwich, potato salad, chips and a cookie.

Shantell Skalberg, executive director of the Faith Regional Foundation and who works in marketing and public relations, issued the following statement:

“As the pandemic continues, the heart of our organization, our over 1,400 employees and medical staff come to work each day dedicated to the patients we serve no matter the circumstance. Generous acts of kindness and donations, such as the one received ... from the team at Divots and John and Jeanne Dittrich are another example of the support Faith Regional has received from so many in our community throughout the pandemic. Thank you for your generosity and lifting the spirits of those on the frontline.”

These are the types of actions that inspire others and help us to know there are many good people looking out for one another.

Tags

In other news

Nicely done — Thanks are given

By now, most of us have probably read several stories about people giving back during this COVID-19 pandemic. But few have gone to the lengths of two former nurses, Jeanne Dittrich and Donna Herrick.

Fraud and media bias — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — Pertaining to Pennsylvania as “Exhibit A” on this corrupt election. Pennsylvania’s state constitution states that election procedures cannot be changed except by the state legislature. The governor of Pennsylvania is Tom Wolf and his cohorts in the Democratic controlled State Supre…

Happy to see new opinion writers, letters — Don Weinman

NELIGH — Well done, Norfolk Daily News, for having some new opinion writers and letters to the editor! Joan Hoppe’s article “Difference of Opinions” on Dec. 15 — John Crisp (from the left) and Michelle Malkin (from the right) — were excellent columns. It is good to read about different opini…

Election results don’t add up — Terry and Gloria Spence

STANTON — Something is drastically wrong here. Every time Donald Trump rallied, he would get thousands in the arena and thousands more beating down the door waiting to get in. On the other side, when the radicals let Joe Biden out of his basement where he spent most of the campaign hiding, h…

Letter to God — Richard Pfeifer

NORFOLK — So far today, I’ve done all right. I haven’t gossiped. I haven’t lied or cheated. I haven’t been greedy or grumpy, nasty, selfish or over indulgent. I’m very thankful for that.

Congressman credits Norfolkan

It was encouraging recently to see Congressman Jeff Fortenberry credit a Norfolk doctor for his work in helping to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. It was through the efforts of many people that the vaccine was developed, but Norfolkans should be proud of the hometown connection.