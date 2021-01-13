One of the best parts of late winter and spring in Nebraska happens to be Girl Scout cookie sales. The 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program in Nebraska will begin Feb. 12. Cookie booths will open Feb. 19, and cookies will be sold through March 31.
The largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world has adapted to the changing times. From locating where Girl Scouts are selling cookies on GirlScoutsNebraska.org or downloading the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, you no longer have to wait for the Girl Scouts to come to you.
There also are new online and contactless purchase options to keep girls and cookie customers safe.
And one of the best parts of Girl Scout cookie sales are the new varieties. This year, a new cookie described as the French toast-inspired Toast-Yay! is offered.