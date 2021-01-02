We were inspired to read in the Cedar County News about Belden Rural Fire Chief Jerry Gross. When he sees somebody new move to town, he doesn’t hesitate.

In a town of fewer than 150 people, you need as many bodies as you can find to make a small-town fire department successful, so everybody is a candidate to join the small town’s volunteer fire department, Gross said.

Among the newest members of the department are three women, who join two long-standing female firefighters on the 20-member department. And Gross is only too happy to have them as part of the team.

As you’ve read in other newspapers, including the Norfolk Daily News, more women are becoming firefighters. By having more women join fire departments and prove their success, we are confident those numbers will continue to rise.

