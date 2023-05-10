Nice work by pastor — Sharon Davis

NORFOLK — Kudos to Arin Hess, a former pastor in Norfolk. Please know that many in Norfolk are proud of you, and stand behind you in your ministry at the state Capitol. We appreciate the way you are showing respect by working to stay within the guidelines but to keep “lobbying for Jesus.”
You are running into opposition because you are in the battle for hearts and minds in the great state of Nebraska. May this serve as a reminder for people all around our state to be standing with you in prayer. Once again, thank you for your commitment.
SHARON DAVIS