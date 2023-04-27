New way to do it — Margo Chenoweth

NORFOLK — At the Norfolk Public School Board meeting on April 17, Superintendent Jamie Jo Thompson, President Sandy Wolff, and one other, were clearly threatened by any questioning of their decisions and methods.
There were never any disparaging or negative views expressed toward the candidate, Jason Settles, himself. All opposition was to the process, which completely left out school board members until time for the final confirmation vote.
Our concern was that school board members could hardly be expected to vote to confirm a candidate they had never even met!
The two individuals from the community who took the time and effort to attend the meeting and voice their concerns were then thoroughly dressed down publicly without even a trace of civility by school employees, the superintendent, and the president, who had evidently called in school employees to rally in defense of the process and the candidate.
This is inexcusable. This is exactly why three brand new members now sit on the board and why they call into question “the way we’ve always done it.”
Folks, “the way we’ve always done it,” is the reason we now have curriculum that contains the insidious teachings of Critical Race Theory. At our candidate forum last year, a parent from our community actually quoted verbatim from one of the books after those teachings had been firmly denied by members of the then current board.
They could not refute it. There is now six years of these teachings in your children’s books — that’s how long it will be before these books can be replaced. Think of all the children who will be taught that if you are Caucasian, you are an oppressor, and if not, you are a victim of an evil country bent on keeping you down.
So, the people of Norfolk spoke loud and clear at the ballot box, handily replacing those members up for reelection. Nevertheless, the returning members of the board persist in their obfuscation, refusing to include members in important research and decisions that will affect our children their entire lives and potentially damaging our way of life. It is time we show up at meetings and stand up for our children! “The way we’ve always done it” is no longer good enough!
MARGO CHENOWETH