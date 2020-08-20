New road ‘superb’ — Laurie Baumert

NORFOLK — The opening of Benjamin Avenue from Victory Road to Highway 35 was better than expected. That poor two-lane “road” limped along for years. Those who traveled it daily would agree.

This three-lane, widened road with spacious and level shoulders is great. No more asphalt, hello concrete.

Many thanks to Madison County for the $1.4 million project. And thanks to Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, for overlooking this project.

A&R Construction did a superb job.

Yes, it was closed a bit longer than expected due to the weather, but it’s a beauty. Just a daily traveler.

LAURIE BAUMERT

