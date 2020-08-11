New farm income — Martin Kleinschmit

HARTINGTON — Wind power has had a remarkably positive impact on the Nebraska economy. In addition to producing affordable and reliable clean power, wind energy is creating jobs in rural places and contributing significant new tax revenues to local governments and schools. Of all the positive attributes of wind energy, though, one of the most important and understated is the impact it has had on our state’s farmers.
Farming is difficult. Ever unpredictable, working off the land and being held captive to weather patterns is a constant challenge. Add to the mix volatile commodity markets and making a living from agriculture is made even more complex.
Droughts, flooding and fluctuating trade policies mean it’s almost impossible to anticipate the effects for an individual farmer or an entire community. But for many of us, we wouldn’t have it any other way-we take pride in an honest day’s work and agriculture is a way of life as much as it is business.
Today, COVID-19 has turned an already challenging environment topsy-turvy. Agricultural commodities markets have gone from bad to worse, with no real end in sight.
It’s precisely in this time of uncertainty that wind energy lease payments can help make a farm operation go. The opportunity for and accessibility of these payments is widening. With new wind farm projects steadily coming online throughout the state in recent years, lease payments made by wind developers to farmers grew to nearly $15 million in 2019.
In good times, these lease payments can mean the ability to invest in your farm, make improvements and purchase new equipment. In challenging times, these payments can provide a sort of lifeline. Having a single turbine on your property is like having the income from a part-time job.
This is American Wind Week, an annual event during which we take time to examine wind energy’s growing contributions to the economy. As we look at the many ways in which wind energy benefits the nation as a whole, it’s appropriate that we also pause to recognize how wind power is impacting local rural economies.
Nebraska is an ag state. With our vast wind energy resources, we also have the real opportunity to be a clean energy state. The biggest beneficiaries of that development could be our farmers. Making electricity from wind not only meets the demands of today’s marketplace, it provides new options to farmers to become energy producers of the future, enabling them to support their farms and stabilize regional economies during unsettled times.
MARTIN KLEINSCHMIT