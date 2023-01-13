New appointments? — Carl Levine

NORFOLK — After seeing how the City of Norfolk has been managed within the past two years, I believe the citizens of Norfolk deserve better. We need to restructure the entire system. No mayor, city council or city administrator.
This is how I envision it:
Budget Director — Jim McKenzie
Purchasing and Oversight — Rick Benson
Economic Affairs — Steven Sunderman
Logistical Systems — Dave Fauss
General Affairs — Steve McNally
If we pursued this prototype, these five individuals could give taxpayers a surplus in funds and they would put an end to wasteful spending.
Either the city is getting better, or it is getting worse. In the present tense, it is getting worse. These five superstars can save the City of Norfolk.
CARL LEVINE