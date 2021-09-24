Needing revenue -- Pete Becker

NORFOLK — To the citizens of Norfolk: My name is Pete Becker, and I live outside the city limits. I live inside the city’s 2-mile jurisdiction so I have no representation nor can I vote for mayor or any city council members.
According to Mayor Moenning, there are many reasons for annexation, but the one I hear the most is in the mayor’s statement in his letter to the editor on Sept. 4: “Ultimately, there is also a fairness question regarding annexation that elected officials must consider. Why should the household on South Eighth Street or Hayes Avenue be required to pay taxes in full to support the same parks, library, fire protection and city streets that a household just outside existing limits uses but does not pay the same amount of taxes for?”
The mayor’s statement is just like me trying to understand cryptocurrency. I cannot seem to get my brain around it. First, everyone from out of town who works here or shops here or just comes to the Fourth of July or summer concerts at Skyview Park, must also not be paying their fair share. Yet, according to the 2020 updated version of the Norfolk boundary study, with the parks and recreation services, library services and fire protections services, no impact is anticipated.
As to the “fairness question,” what about three families that live in Bel Air addition next to Skyview Lake? They all live in $200,000 houses. Family one is a retired couple who never had children and now spends six months of the year in their other house in Arizona. Family two has two children with a fenced in yard, a jungle gym and a pool. They seldom leave their home except to work, shop and take their children to the parochial school, for which they pay tuition.
Family three has four children. They are very active at Skyview: fishing, rollerblading, disc golfing and playing on the playground equipment. The children also go to public school and participate in many activities such as band and all types of athletic activities. Please help me to understand how this is “fair” since they are all paying the same amount of taxes.
The mayor also stated in his letter to the editor: “As this discussion progresses, it is my hope we can listen and learn from each other and respect one another as reasonable beings all seeking to live together harmoniously within a community.”
The word “community” has the most relevance because I feel a part of a community even though I live outside of the city limits. There are 34 parcels of property in study area 1.1 where I live.
Thirty of those have homes with occupants. All 30 homes were contacted with a petition which gave them the option to be “For annexation,” “against annexation,” or “non-committal.”
Twenty-nine households signed the petition and 100% of them were “against annexation.” (One household did not sign because of a conflict of interest.) However, the mayor evidently thinks we are being unreasonable and do not want to live together harmoniously within a community.
I have property within the city limits as well as in study area 1.1 where I live. The roads and services where I live are taken care of by Madison County and are far superior to the majority of streets and services taken care of by the city of Norfolk.
We also have, and pay for, fire and rescue and have access to Madison County Sheriff law enforcement.
If annexed, our taxes will go up over 17.5% in year one, considerably more in year two and even more in year three. The bottom line is our services go down, and our costs go up.
In my opinion, there is only one reason that the city wants to annex us and that is money. The governor of Nebraska has proposed a 1.7% increase for each of the next two years.
Madison County passed its new budget with a 3.44% increase, and your mayor and city council, according to the Sept. 1 issue of the Norfolk Daily News, is increasing its disbursement from $39.9 million in fiscal year 2019-20 to $75.5 million in fiscal year 2021-22. That is an increase of 88% in two years!
This leads me to think they need more money from the annexations to fuel their out of control spending habits. I wonder if the city has followed all the necessary procedures and done so in a timely manner in this process?