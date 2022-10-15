EWING — I have watched closely the language being used by the two candidates for Congress in the 1st Congressional District. The choice for representative seems clear — Patty Pansing Brooks. She focuses on issues, solutions, and the people of her district.
Mike Flood only focuses on labels and name-calling. At some point we have to come to the collective conclusion that the politics of division are a dead end. Cooperation will save our democracy. Division will only exacerbate the challenges we face.
Pansing Brooks is the voice we desperately need in Washington.
KATHY ARENS