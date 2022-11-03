NORFOLK — I am totally pro for Norfolk improvements. I want police station improvements, street improvements, Ta-Ha-Zouka Park improvements. I am questioning the need for such an expensive indoor aquatic center. I do not want property taxes increased any more then already happening.
What I do NOT like, is the means that the ballot was proposed. We needed these items to be individualized, or at the very least, two issues. Police and street improvements could have been one issue and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and the aquatic center could have been split or separate. People feel like putting everything in one package is like Washington, D.C.; few needed items and lots more “extras” lumped in so the necessities and the fluff all gets passed together. Their refusal to separate the issues reinforced this concept.
The last couple of newspaper articles sound a bit threatening…if you don’t vote for these improvements and allow out of towners to help with the cost….we will get it anyway with property tax increases and you pay 100% of it that way.
Instead, if this ballot issue does not pass, let’s go back to the drawing board and revisit the issues and make smart decisions how this can come to pass with sharing the cost with out of towners and separate items instead of one large package deal.
We have seen dollars being spent foolishly. That is another reason people pull back, plus we are in the midst of a recession and it’s hard making ends meet at this time.
People of affluence don’t feel the pain the same way the average person feels the pain during these times.
We ARE PRO NORFOLK, just more conservative and concerned for our own necessities that are already costing way more than they should be costing us.
JEAN HOPKINS