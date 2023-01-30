LINCOLN — Contrary to the claims made by the writer in his Jan. 19 letter to the editor, the Inflation Reduction Act will make critical investments in health and health care for families across Nebraska.
Nebraskans may have noticed the changes already. That’s because starting on Jan. 1, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, all patients who receive their insulin through Medicare Part D now have their copays capped at $35 a month, and all people who get their care through Medicare have no out of pocket costs for all recommended vaccines covered by the drug program.
This does not spell the end of Medicare. In addition to capping insulin copays and making vaccines free, drug companies will finally be penalized for raising prices above the rate of inflation. And over the next three years, Medicare will also begin to negotiate lower drug prices directly with the companies.
We’re sure to hear from the pharmaceutical industry about how this will affect their ability to invest in new drugs. However, they spent more than $147 million lobbying against changes while making record profits.
There’s a lot more to be done to ensure the long term health of everyone living in Nebraska, and the Inflation Reduction Act moves us one step closer to that goal.
SARAH MARESH
Program director, Nebraska
Appleseed Health Care Access