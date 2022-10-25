Need to upgrade — Bob Dudley

NORFOLK — As a business owner with an interest in the quality of the city I live in, trade in and produce in, I support the half-cent sales tax initiative. I have listened to Chief Don Miller describe current conditions the local law enforcement work in: Hallways turned into offices and holding areas for minors.
We all drive the streets and recognize the conditions created by harsh Nebraska winters. I know the city has done extensive research identifying needed repairs on all streets and intersections.
A reason for support is that Norfolk citizens can get these improvements at a cost of only 56% of the price. As Norfolk is a large trade area with 44% of sales tax dollars collected come from a multi-county population. Should this initiative fail and needed improvements become a bond-issue, all local property taxpayers will foot 100% of city needs.
Actual cost to individuals spending in Norfolk is 5 cents per $10, 50 cents per $100, $5 per $1,000 (zero cents on grocery purchases).
With the indoor aquatics center, there is a need for more “water” time for the schools, swim clubs and youth. It is a constant struggle for the Norfolk YMCA to balance swim time between groups attempting to accommodate all users. Indoor competitive swimming with seating capacity for 600 presents a great opportunity for hosting events that would create additional sales tax revenue.
Parks and recreation should be a top priority. Using sales tax revenue to re-invest in Norfolk is good asset protection. Ta-Ha-Zouka, Johnson and Central parks are tired looking and in need of rejuvenation. Norfolk has hired a new parks and recreation director; let’s give him the means to do his job!
This is not a funding question. It is a growing, improving, protecting question. Please consider a vote yes.
BOB DUDLEY