Need support — Kami Riley

NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Schools board members need your support at the next meeting Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Schools administration building.
It’s time for parents and community members to reach out and assist board members in making some decisions.
As you may be aware, the school board is discussing an addition on Policy 5301 for sports participation to be based on biological sex. Simply put, the revision means that children must compete on the sports team that matches the sex on their birth certificate and not the sex they “identify” as.
This is a common-sense policy that protects all children and the integrity of girls sports. By establishing this policy, the board is being proactive to ensure the future well-being of NPS students.
At the July 10 meeting, school board members voted in favor 5-1 on the first reading of the policy. Voting in favor were Sandy Wolfe, Brenda Carhart, Teri Bauer, Lindsay Dixon and Cindy Booth.
Before the vote was taken, the board heard public comment from individuals.
The public comment totals were eight against and only five in favor.
There was a lengthy discussion between board members before the vote, with Wolfe and Carhart mentioning it was a difficult decision. Because of the serious consequences of not enacting this policy, I urge parents and community members to show up to support the policy and ensure the board members continue to vote in favor of Policy 5301. If we fail to make our voices heard and if any of the five members change their vote, it would result in a tie and the policy changes would not be established.
If you choose to make public comment, you only need to state your name, address and voice your support for Policy 5301.
If you attend and choose not to speak, you can email the five board members of your support ahead of time, so they’ll know you’re there to support them on the second vote. Their addresses can be found here: www.norfolkpublicschools.org/district/board-of-education/members/
If you can’t attend the meeting, you can email the five members to thank them for voting in favor of the policy on the first vote and encourage them to do the same on future votes.
You don’t have to be a parent of an NPS student to attend a board meeting. As members of the community, it’s important we take the time to stay informed, communicate our thoughts and show support to those we elect to make the decisions for the Norfolk community.
KAMI RILEY