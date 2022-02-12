Need rent help — Ray Brandt

NELIGH — The paper says Nebraska is proposing to pay renters and homeowners each $30,000 to catch up on unpaid housing payments and the program will continue through 2025. Of course there are restrictions. If you earned more than $84,000 last year, you don’t qualify, but $80,000 is OK.

I realize everyone doesn’t make $80,000 but as one of the thousands of seniors in Nebraska, a couple typically has $3,564 withheld from their Social Security check, which is all taxed in the state, then $934 a month x 12 months is $11,208, Part D medicine $1,200 annually or much more, Medicare 20% Gap Insurance and the grand total $15,992 — plus stress everyday that heaven forbid they would be faced with rest home costs. Those costs are running $50,000 to $60,000 each annually, if needed, and we pay for illegals?

Please don’t suggest rest home insurance. We bought ours in 1998. It paid us $80 per day for four years and cost $1,200 a year for both. The premium now is $3,600 and the benefit reduced to two years to maintain affordability. In both cases any cost over $80 per day was on us and still is.

How can they justify a 30% increase when the benefit remains the same as day one, except we lose two years? We had to drop the policy this year and are hoping home health care might get us through.

If you would like the name of this company call me.

The point is if you can’t pay your rent on $80,000 a year, you do need help like a guardian may be.

RAY BRANDT

