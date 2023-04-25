NORFOLK — Just read the NDN opinion in the April 21 newspaper and thought I would offer this.
The recent loss of transportation service from North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) during January, February and March of 2023 certainly pointed at the need for transportation services for the most vulnerable in our community.
Those who need to get to work, buy groceries, get an education or obtain health care were well served prior to the shutdown and should be even better served now. I believe the City of Norfolk has made a wise investment in supporting NFAT recently and I hope that support will continue for the aforementioned citizens.
Area businesses and educators will have a choice to make; provide their own transportation for those employees that need it or support NFAT in its efforts. Given the current government subsidies it appears to me that supporting NFAT toward its “local match” only makes sense.
Let’s hope that businesses of all sizes and those providing education can offer that support.
ROB MERRILL