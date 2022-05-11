Need for screening — Jim Marr

NORFOLK — I hope with the new City of Norfolk Highway Corridor, they will consider a privacy wall or a thick row of blue spruce along Highway 275 west of town.
In my opinion, the new solar farm west of town is one of the biggest eyesores to every be constructed. It may be an asset to the city, but it sure is not pretty and it is on city property.
I drive by it about four times a day and it takes me longer to go by it than any salvage yard, storage unit or Doctor’s office. I will even help with the design!
JIM MARR