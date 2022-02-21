NORFOLK — A picture and cutline in a recent paper showed an accident “near 835th Road and 552nd Ave.”

When these identifiers are used, I immediately lose interest, even though I’m curious about the location.

I’m sure these are for law enforcement and rescue personnel, but by the time this is published, (or seen on TV) it’s mostly irrelevant.

At the end of the article, you did explain “about 10 miles southwest of Norfolk,” which is much more informative, at least to me.

You’re not the only media outlet that does this, but you’re the handiest (for me) to vent.

ROB LAMM

