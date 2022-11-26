Need an indoor pool — Karen Meyer

NORFOLK — Norfolk Public is a Class A school that does not have a pool for its swim team. Other Class A schools are provided a pool either by the city or their school.
Mr. Nelson and his staff have developed and maintained an excellent swim team over the years with many participants qualifying for state every year. There isn’t a facility available to them to host a swim meet and charge admission. Spectators pay to watch football, basketball and soccer. There seems to be funds available for maintenance of football, softball, baseball and track facilities, but swimmers depend on the generosity of the Norfolk Family YMCA.
The city didn’t need an indoor “aquatic center,” just a pool! Maybe the school board and city should investigate the price of a pool instead of resurfacing the junior high track and spending excess on the riverfront project.
KAREN MEYER