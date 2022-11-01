Need accountability — Rod Wilke

NORFOLK — Where has the city administration and city government irresponsibly squandered the $1.50 per $100 we (and our invited visitors) have spent in Norfolk for nearly 20 years? That tax-charge increased to $2 per $100 spent for three years within the same time period. This sales tax income, along with your horrendous city property tax charge, was to have been managed in such a way as to provide you with drivable streets and adequate public service and recreational facilities.
With all this received income, city administration and government continuously distribute propaganda on how visionary and successful they are, even though the real needs of our city (streets, public safety, occupied retail space and recreational opportunities) are suffering miserably!
Now the city administration and government, in concert with some wealthy and self-proclaimed “dignitaries” and “visionaries,” are saying they need MORE from YOU (and our invited city visitors) instead of taking responsibility for the fact that city administration and those elected have failed to operate and spend wisely in use of the very generous funds they have received, and are being given, annually.
You are receiving information from news media indicating those in opposition to the YES campaign are disseminating inaccurate information. No one from the YES side will reveal WHAT that inaccurate information is.
FACT: City administration/government has allocated millions of tax revenue $ to non-essential projects such as the over-board NorthFork Development Project, at the expense of essential city street repair and facility needs.
FACT: Norfolk population has grown by just over 3% in the past 10 years (U.S. census) while Norfolk city expenditures have increased by 74.5% (2012-2022).
FACT: Your spendable income WILL be reduced. Hold your mayor and councilmen accountable to do better for Norfolk citizens and our visitors.
ROD WILKE