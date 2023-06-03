Need a solution — Heath Mettler

BATTLE CREEK — Once again, the issue of flood control for Battle Creek is coming before the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District (LENRD) Board of Directors. This issue has been ongoing since the 1970s or earlier.
At the April 27, 2023, board meeting, a motion to “authorize the General Manager to sign the contract with Houston Engineering for an amount not to exceed $351,182, to incorporate the Battle Creek Hydraulic Analysis Alternative into the Battle Creek WFPO Plan, and to submit said plan to the NRCS for approval” was tabled because one or more directors were not comfortable with the possibility of using eminent domain.
While another director said he wasn’t sure about incurring any additional expenses for an option that probably would not be approved in the first place.
However, these same directors seem to be open to options which would forgo accepting millions of dollars from federal and state funding sources to place the costs of alternative options solely on the citizens of Battle Creek and their own constituents of the LENRD.
These costs would likely double the amount levied by the LENRD for every property owner within the LENRD for the next 10 or more years and not allow any other new projects to progress because funding would not be available as it would all be tied up on this one issue.
Yet while these options are discussed over and over again, the threat of another flood looms on without any constructive action being taken or even decided upon. What will it take to actually get the ball rolling?
MAYOR HEATH J. METTLER
and the entire Battle Creek City Council