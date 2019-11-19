ALLEN — In Nebraska, we’re stronger when we’re working together. This is why we need to unify and amplify our voices and tell the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) we’re angry with their proposed fix to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). For far too long, the EPA has been destroying ethanol demand by granting waivers to oil refineries, eliminating over 4 billion gallons of biofuel demand. And cleaner air for our entire country.

As our nation’s second-largest ethanol producing state and third-largest corn-producing state, our economy relies heavily on our corn and ethanol industries. EPA’s waivers are a blow to both sectors.

President Trump made a promise to restore the RFS by accounting for waived gallons of ethanol. However, the EPA is basing these gallons off the Department of Energy’s recommendations, which were far fewer than the number of gallons EPA actually granted.

Nebraskans have one more chance to change the current trajectory. Contact the EPA today and tell them their proposal is NOT OK and DOES NOT align with the president’s promise to restore integrity to the RFS and cleaner air for all. There are over 21,000 corn farmers in Nebraska and nearly 2 million residents that benefit. If half of these individuals submit comments, we have a chance to make a change. Tell the EPA to follow the law and account for all waived gallons by visiting NebraskaCorn.org.

What about humans? -- Marge Schlautman

HOWELLS — I’m sending a response to the writer of "Concerns for the chicken." Seriously! Concern for the chicken. I hope you would have the same passion for the treatment of the unborn/born, babies/children, and all of humanity who are slaughtered daily, as you do for the chicken.

Real origin of civilization -- Elsie Liewer

Archaeology and anthropology seek to provide insight into the origins of civilization and culture. These disciplines generally use an evolutionary model in trying to understand human origins, overlooking the biblical record. The Bible has the real keys to understanding human origins.

Can lawmakers compromise? -- Omaha World-Herald

Lawmakers at the state and national levels too often kick the can down the road on important issues. A key example in Nebraska is the Legislature’s failure to agree on a new business incentives law. The current one, the Nebraska Advantage Act, expires at the end of 2020.

Not supporting senator -- Cleo Pfanstiel

OSMOND — Again, I tried to get in touch with Ben Sasse, who is supposed to be one of our senators of Nebraska. I write letters and get no response. I call his office and he is not available. I could and do believe, and so should you, he did not want to be bothered as he probably was too busy…

Veterans in wind energy - PHIL CLEMENT

After serving in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, I understand the importance of focusing on the mission, working as a team, and holding yourself accountable. And after spending most of the past four years developing wind projects, I again see those same traits in the wind energy workforce. Not c…

Child care a challenge — Kearney Hub

The same conversation is echoing across the Cornhusker State. With Nebraska’s unemployment rate consistently tracking at 3 percent and lower, there are precious few people to fill the thousands of jobs available in our state. Regardless of where you look — manufacturers, trades, health care,…