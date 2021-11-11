My body, my choice — Terry Spence

STANTON — In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Roe v Wade that a woman had the right to do with her body as she wished in this country’s initial abortion ruling. The same thing goes for people who wish not to have the covid vaccine in their body. Now we see the dictatorial Democratic administration mandating vaccinations and firing health care workers and others, men and women alike for not getting vaccinated.
Such mandates are not consistent with the tenets of a democratic republic but for those of a communist dictatorship. All these mindless Democrats like Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Shumer, the squad, Bernie Sanders, Jerry Nadler, Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff and many others want to do is grab power and be the world’s worst hypocrites.
This is not the Soviet Union, Communist China or North Korea; this is the United States of America and we have choice here.
TERRY SPENCE