‘Music in the Park’ helpers — Christine Mimick Keller

NORFOLK — They say it takes a village to raise a child. Well, I can tell you, it takes a great community to pull off the Rotary’s Music in the Park series of summer concerts. For the past nine years, the Norfolk Rotary Club has been privileged to work with the City of Norfolk’s many different divisions, including, but not limited, to Administration, Parks and Recreation, Street Division, Fire Department and Police Department.
All have worked graciously to help our club put on free and safe entertaining evenings for those coming out to Skyview Park.
Many other volunteers besides our local Rotarians have also helped to put on this event, including those from other towns, as well as the Civil Air Patrol. And a special shout out of thanks goes to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Department of Health who assisted us in every way possible in making sure our event was safe for those attending during this worldwide pandemic.
I will fail to mention all those involved, so please know, whoever you are and however you have helped us, you are appreciated.
The businesses of Norfolk have been very willing to donate to this cause, to make the atmosphere of Norfolk a better place to live. Without their support this would not happen, so please peruse our website or Facebook pages for a list of our sponsors and support them.
And, of course, the public turning out for the concerts is what makes the whole experience fun and entertaining. Thank you for showing up safely this summer.
So the Rotary Club of Norfolk, which has been serving this wonderful community for the past 100 years, would like to thank all those responsible for helping to make this village a great place to live.
CHRISTINE MIMICK KELLER
Norfolk Rotary Club president