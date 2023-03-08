Much accomplished — Dr. Derek Ippensen

NORFOLK — Since the news of my resignation became public, I have received a number of questions and heard a number of rumors. To address these, I would like to provide some clarifying information.
Over the past five years, we have made tremendous progress at Norfolk Senior High toward improving our academic outcomes. In doing so, we have increased ACT scores and the rigor of our classes, ensured all students are taught grade-level concepts and skills, and implemented target-based teaching and learning.
We have also worked to create an environment where students are safe and secure to learn, be themselves, and take chances; where they are free to pursue their goals for the future. To accomplish this, we have implemented new safety and security measures, updated classroom and building technology, and improved and updated our facilities and equipment.
Additionally, we have worked to plan and implement systems, services, and procedures to recognize and serve our students’ social, emotional, and academic needs, including those of our non-majority students. To do so, we have worked to provide appropriate support systems for students and staff, to ensure staff and student material needs are met, and to develop a growth mindset in students and staff.
All this has been done in an effort to become a school that can prepare all students to pursue their goals for the future.
Although there is more work to be done, I will not be the principal to lead it. Friday morning, I submitted my resignation, effective June 30, to provide the district ample time to find a quality replacement. I want nothing but success for Norfolk Senior High and Norfolk Public Schools.
I am proud of the work we have accomplished in the last five years, and I have appreciated the opportunity to serve as Norfolk Senior High’s principal. I will carry our shared experiences with me throughout my career. This has been a wonderful experience, but I am ready for my next professional step and am currently exploring several leadership opportunities.
While I don’t yet know what specifically will be next for me, I am, and will remain, committed to preparing all students to pursue their goals for the future.
DR. DEREK IPPENSEN