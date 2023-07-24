NELIGH — Neligh’s 150th celebration was definitely a tremendous success. Many committee members should be commended and recognized for their hard work and dedication of planning such a huge event.
The many fun and various daily schedules and activities were greatly attended by hundreds of people from not only Antelope County but many surrounding counties. It took a lot of ingenuity and money to pull off each and every day’s activities. It will long be remembered in the hearts of those who attended. What a celebration.
Another event going on that everyone should not miss is the current movie “The Sound of Freedom.” This is a true, but shocking, story revealing how sex trafficking is now a bigger money-making crime than what the drug cartels do. It is not only happening around the world, but is current here in the U.S. and our surrounding towns and communities.
Children of all ages are victims and sold into this awful crime of slavery. Everyone should please make an effort to encourage others or see this true film for themselves. It brings much awareness to the public to what’s happening right here around us.
Slavery is still alive.
BONNIE KREBS