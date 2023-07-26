NORFOLK — I strongly encourage everyone to see the movie “Sound of Freedom.”
It is based on the true life events of Tim Ballard, a U.S. federal agent who arrested pedophiles and rescued children from human trafficking. Children in impoverished countries are lured into slave labor and/or sex trade, their families hope to give them a better life not knowing what is really happening.
World wide 20% of all trafficking victims are children. This is a problem here in the U.S., as well. Recent statistics show 15,000 to 50,000 women and children are part of this multibillion dollar industry. These children are scarred for the rest of their lives some of them start this reprehensible life as young as 6 years of age and boys are also exploited.
I recently moved here from Minneapolis, and several years ago, a sex ring was broken up in an apartment building 10 blocks from where I lived. So if you think this doesn’t happen in your neighborhood, you are sadly mistaken.
Child pornography is one of the many dark sides of the internet. We need to do everything we can to disrupt this business, and seeing the movie, being aware that this happens, and telling others about sex trafficking will help bring these criminals to justice.
DIANE RAPPE