Motives questioned — Jon Decker

WASHINGTON, D.C. — AARP Nebraska State President Suzan DeCamp’s piece touting the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a disingenuous regurgitation of her organization’s attempt to twist the truth around the law. Never mind that her letter’s opening is nearly identical to an article written by AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh, but DeCamp’s characterization of the IRA as a victory for seniors could not be further from the truth.
Nebraska seniors deserve better than a half-baked, lazily written spin piece aimed to save AARP in the wake of the organization’s misguided support for the disastrous IRA. The leftist IRA raids Medicare funds and intentionally diverts would-be “savings” to subsidize giant health insurance corporations, electric vehicles, and other liberal spending projects.
Furthermore, most “savings” won’t take effect for years, and the law’s price controls have already kneecapped manufacturers’ ability to invest in finding new cures and treatments.
With these things in mind, why would AARP claim that the IRA is good for its members? Following the money trail could offer insight. For two years in a row, AARP’s earnings reports have shown that the organization made over $1 billion in corporate royalties — mostly from health insurance giant UnitedHealthcare. Is it any wonder why AARP supports the IRA when its largest corporate backer stands to gain tremendously from it?
It’s time to question AARP’s true motives for backing the IRA. Does AARP truly advocate for seniors?
JON DECKER