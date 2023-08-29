More transparency — Clayton Ellsworth

NORFOLK — We hear about transparency within our community. We may never have it with Norfolk public transit regarding the past embezzlement. Who was responsible for the bookkeeping? What did the audit show? Who did a background check on the past manager? Did the mayor's continuous unrelented support of the then-manager have undo influence over the public and the board members? I with many others assumed they were part of the city by him continuously defending them. Now we know they are just another non-profit organization.
The guidelines for board members of non-profit organizations is easily found on the internet. Parts of the guidelines I found very interesting.
Willful ignorance and intentional wrongdoing: Directors cannot remain willfully ignorant of the affairs of the nonprofit. A director appointed as treasurer, for example, with limited knowledge of finance cannot simply rely on the representations and reports of staff or auditors that “all is well” with the nonprofit’s finances.
Reducing personal liability risk: Nonprofit officers and directors can help minimize their risk of personal liability by doing the following: (some of the items listed). Requesting that the nonprofit’s accountants assess and evaluate any matter that has significant financial ramifications; obtaining and carefully reviewing both audited and unaudited periodic financial report of the nonprofit.
The Norfolk area taxpayers trusted their elected officials to do a more professional job of administering the tax money. The State of Nebraska stating they checked over Norfolk transit operation was another misconception. Drivers without CDL qualifications and the lack of properly checking the books are just two examples. The Norfolk transit seems to be operating a lot better. However, with the taxpayers financially supporting them it would be a good move for them to provide a monthly financial report to the public.
CLAYTON ELLSWORTH