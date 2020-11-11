More to understanding BLM — Fred Snowardt

O’NEILL — First of all, I would like to commend the Norfolk Daily News for its “20 Below.” It provides the ability to see how the youths of today are handling different news events.
In the Sept. 28 edition, I take some offense at the remarks made. I’m unsure whether the young male realizes he had marked himself. His comments as his statement places him on record for eternity being supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement and also that he is a Marxist.
The founders of the movement have themselves professed to be Marxist (Marxist = Socialist = Communism = totalitarianism) and are determined to replace our way of governing, our laws and our way of life. He also took offense at someone being “financially stable, straight, cisgender, Whiteman.” I’m unsure what his inclination was with that remark. To me, it meant that I’ve worked hard to get where I am. I could cite 10 names off the top of my head with individuals of color who have made a name for themselves.
As far as the impartiality of the races… we were making great progress at normalizing that situation…until the BLM and protesters set us back about 30 years! He along with many others prefers to use George Floyd’s death as a high water mark for everything in the book. Controversy exists over Mr. Floyd’s death, especially with the illegal drugs that were in his system. The arresting officer was wrong in this case, but, that is no excuse for the hundreds of millions of dollars in damage — along with the lives that were irrefutably affected! The writer indicates that because a person is of a race whose color is dark that he is suffering a form of racism.
I don’t doubt he may have experienced harmful remarks on occasion; many times this is brought on by a person’s behavior, attitude and demeanor. This can be situations whereas the person happens to be referred to as a bean pole, bald, large ears, fat and the list goes on. Some people of color (including their own race) use the same tactics toward other individuals. So, as the writer stated — it is up to the young lad to refute this! That’s enough for him! The other writers made the same errors such as using the Trayvon Martin situation. Zimmerman’s father is White and retired from the Army. Gladys Mesa Zimmerman is Peruvian, which would make George Zimmerman of mixed race. So the race card cannot be played here due to his racial makeup. Plus, he was acquitted of any crime.
One of the girls referred to herself as “being the very privileged individual I am.” She was referring to her whiteness. News for the young lady, someone worked very hard to allow her the lifestyle she enjoys. Another remarked “murder of innocent people” and “assumption is racially profiling.” She errs in that every one of us uses “profiling” in our lives. Whether it is at the supermarket or in school — it is a natural thing! Once again, she also committed to being a Marxist in that she supports the BLM! Lastly, the young lady from Norfolk Senior High erred in that she claims the “tenet” for the BLM folks is honorable… actually by their own admission; the destruction of our way of life in the United States is their goal.
As a 20-year military veteran, I will not allow this, just as our law enforcement will not. Hopefully, the instructors will insist the students do more in-depth research because they themselves are indirectly at fault for the writing of the material. Thanks again to the four youths who supplied their material to the Norfolk Daily News.
FRED SNOWARDT