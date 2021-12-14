NORFOLK — A different Nebraska newspaper recently contained a commentary titled, “Forcing teens to have babies would not be good for GOP.” Let’s stop and think about that. Without reading the commentary itself, one would assume from the statement that the Republican Party is forcing teens to have babies! Nothing could be further from the truth!
This is a classic example of the author or the press, whichever is the case, asserting a false narrative regarding teen pregnancies and elective abortion. This is yellow journalism!
The commentary addresses the controversy surrounding the Texas legislation limiting abortion after the 15th week from conception. It subsumes the Roe v. Wade decision should be the last word on the issue of a woman’s right to take the life of her fetus. It is also most interesting to note that Roe is a pseudo-named plaintiff who claimed that she was impregnated a result of rape or sexual assault, also a total falsehood as the plaintiff years later confessed that she was not a victim of sexual assault, but in fact was pregnant, a result of consensual sexual relations. Roe effectively and intentionally misled and misrepresented the truth to the Judiciary. In other words, she committed a fraud on the justice system to her own self-serving benefit, which evidently is of no concern whatsoever to the author of the commentary!
So, while we are so concerned about the woman’s right to an elective abortion, how does that compare to the right of an unprotected child in being to the more basic right to life itself? Let us not be duplicitous! Although one may be offended by the word, the right to life itself TRUMPS the right to terminate a life by elective abortion without due process of law. Admittedly, the Republican Party advocates for the preservation of the right to life of an unborn child, but it is also true that many in the Democrat Party oppose the concept of elective abortion as well. The point is simply that this is not the Republican Party, but the act of a legislative body, i.e., the state of Texas, a governmental body, not just a political party!
CHARLES W. BALSIGER