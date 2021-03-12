More on the roundabout — John Fox

NORFOLK — I totally agree with the letter to the editor on Feb. 23 that voiced disapproval of the roundabout that is being forced upon the citizens and visitors of the City of Norfolk at the Braasch Avenue and First Street intersection.
First Street between Benjamin Avenue and Monroe Avenue runs about 3-plus miles through the east portion of the city and is currently four lanes. Now our city leaders are going to create another driving hurdle by adding another roundabout and restricting traffic to single north and south lanes on this busy street. How many millions of dollars of taxpayer money is being wasted so we can create a walkway under the bridge at First Street to make a hiking/biking trail? I wasn’t impressed with the ice/snow removal at our existing roundabouts this winter. These should have received special and periodic cleaning of ice and snow.
I really suspect the bridge replacement isn’t necessary (can’t it be repaired if it is needed?) and is just being sold to us to make it appear if it’s important to replace it, but is disguised as though our tax dollars are being spent wisely.
We continue to spend thousands of dollars to hire engineers to tell us how to invest in narrowing a four-lane road to a single-lane roundabout to make traffic move while creating additional hazardous road situations. Maybe Braasch Avenue could be a right turn only solution as we have a stop light just a short block to the south for traffic that needs to go north. Maybe similar to the confusing situation created at the Highway 81 and Highway 91 intersection near Humphrey?
How many streets in this community of 25,000 are actually smooth, painted and drivable without spilling a cup of coffee or messing up our vehicles? I’m sure visitors are very impressed with our city streets as they travel in and through Norfolk. Maybe we need fewer flowers and more regularly scheduled painting of our streets and crosswalks?
The city could add some rumble bars (speed bumps) near busy intersections to get drivers’ attention to slow down or prepare to stop at roundabouts and traffic lights.
Did you notice the 2020 City of Norfolk brochure that was mailed to you recently that the parks and recreation budget is almost the same amount of tax money as the street budget? We continue to spend millions of dollars on additional parks and equipment. Is maintenance of these parks free?
How many parks and playgrounds does our community need? You should be able to walk or drive to most in a matter of minutes. But our leaders continue to pour our tax money into parks and recreation instead of street maintenance. If all the streets are first class and the budget still allows, then let’s improve some of the existing parks. Instead, we keep making more recreational areas throughout our city and our streets continue to deteriorate!
Isn’t it ironic that our mayor strongly supports expanding to four lanes on Highway 275 east of Fremont, yet is willing to take a street in town that is four lanes and reduce it to a congested two-lane roundabout just a short block away from the stop light at First Street and Norfolk Avenue for the sake of having a hiking/biking trail under First Street?
JOHN FOX