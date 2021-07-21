LINCOLN — In reference to the editorial on ballot harvesting (July 15), the reason Trump was ahead when you went to bed is he made such a fuss about voting in person. His supporters did just that, and those votes were counted right away.

2. One of my more conservative friends sent me an email just before the election, stating there might be military action to ensure Trump winning.

3. Another one of my conservative friends told me one day this week that Trump will be reinstated as president and that the military would be helping do that! Do not laugh at General Milley’s concerns; they are real.

In addition, I am a registered Republican and have voted in every election since I was 21. I’m now in my 80s and I have never had one of the candidates I voted for who failed to win carry on like the one who lost the presidential election last year. It needs to stop. There are important matters to address.

PAT MEIERHENRY

Tags

In other news

Supports the health education standards — Kristine Kinzie

WAYNE — As parents we want our children’s education to equip them with the tools and knowledge they need to make decisions that will forever impact their lives. Age-appropriate, comprehensive sex education is a critical part of that equation.

Wasted water — Loretta Harralson

NORFOLK — I drive by 25th Street and Norfolk Avenue most days around 4:30 a.m. and noticed that the school there has been watering their lawn (and sidewalk and parking lot) most every day.

Denying communion — Gene Borgmann

MADISON — The Daily News has recently printed several articles concerning President Joe Biden, his wife and others who, perhaps, should be denied communion in the Catholic Church!

‘Misinformation campaign’ — Ron Roeber

LINCOLN — Not long ago Sonny Perdue, the secretary of agriculture, announced a bold initiative that would cut the environmental footprint of U.S. agriculture in half by the year 2050. The date was Feb. 20, 2020.

Community support — Carla Post

NORFOLK — In reflecting on 25 years of patriotic concerts, three things stand out: The faithfulness of the performers, the faithfulness of our sponsors, and the faithfulness of our concert-goers. Indeed, our God has bountifully provided! Heartfelt gratitude goes out to all who made our 25th …