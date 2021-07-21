LINCOLN — In reference to the editorial on ballot harvesting (July 15), the reason Trump was ahead when you went to bed is he made such a fuss about voting in person. His supporters did just that, and those votes were counted right away.
2. One of my more conservative friends sent me an email just before the election, stating there might be military action to ensure Trump winning.
3. Another one of my conservative friends told me one day this week that Trump will be reinstated as president and that the military would be helping do that! Do not laugh at General Milley’s concerns; they are real.
In addition, I am a registered Republican and have voted in every election since I was 21. I’m now in my 80s and I have never had one of the candidates I voted for who failed to win carry on like the one who lost the presidential election last year. It needs to stop. There are important matters to address.
PAT MEIERHENRY