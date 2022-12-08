NORFOLK — The North Fork Area Transit is another example of a well-intentioned federal program that has gotten out of control.
No doubt, the previous “Norfolk public transportation” needed to grow some and improve.
I have been told many times by wise people you should walk before you try to run.
Rarely do I see anyone on the ForkLift buses — maybe once in a while, there will be one person.
And this is while they are offering free rides.
Jeff Stewart, the executive director, has been cordial in his emails and the in-person visit with me and two of their local board members. He did even share a copy of their proposed budget with me at my request.
The total estimated costs are $3.7 million.
This includes four — yes, four — managers: General, operations, transit and maintenance.
They may drive occasionally.
Budget is paid for by a 50% federal and 25% state subsidy with the last 25% needing to come from local “sources.”
And what about the new proposed building to store the vans?
I have heard numbers from $8 million to $13 million or more to purchase and refurbish a building to “federal standards!”
But wait, I am told this is mostly paid for by federal money. Our federal debt is now over $31 trillion — about $90,000 for every single person in America. That’s $1 billion a day in interest alone!
Surely we can find a way to serve the truly needy without this crazy spending.
JOHN M. DINKEL