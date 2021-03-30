NORFOLK — I grew up in the Battle Creek community and am a 1952 graduate of Battle Creek High School. For as long as I can remember, they were the Battle Creek Braves. After reading the article, “Mascots under fire,” in the March 16 Daily News, I’m wondering how long the schools involved were made aware that their mascots were on the chopping block?

The article mentioned the Nebraska Committee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, which leads me to believe the Nebraska Civil Liberties Union probably started this. It is amazing to read how many different groups were contacted to push their radical agenda.

Battle Creek Superintendent Jake Luhr states his perspective so eloquently. The article goes on to say when Native students were asked their opinion, they said, “They were OK with it.” That’s when Benjamin Alvarado, chairman of the Nebraska committee of civil rights, said. Well, to ask a 15- or 16-year-old kid to weigh in on something of that depth is something that shouldn’t be taken lightly. I wouldn’t put the responsibility on that kid to say that it’s OK.”

I have a question for these radicals who started this. If it’s not OK for a 15- or 16-year-old Native American student to weigh in on this, how is it OK for the Democrats to want to give 16-year-old illegals the right to vote? What kind of message does this send to Native America? I hope the schools involved will not give in to these troublemakers. In my opinion I fail to see anything racial in the names and mascots these schools chose for their sports identities. In fact, I think it’s a tribute to Native America.

Racism has become a big issue in our nation, which is one of the reasons leading to a divided America. This racism crap started in the Obama presidency. Remember when he said he was going to “transform America.” Now he is behind the scenes pulling President Biden’s puppet strings.

NORMA KNAPP

Tags

In other news

More mascot input — Norma Knapp

NORFOLK — I grew up in the Battle Creek community and am a 1952 graduate of Battle Creek High School. For as long as I can remember, they were the Battle Creek Braves. After reading the article, “Mascots under fire,” in the March 16 Daily News, I’m wondering how long the schools involved wer…

Fix Norfolk streets — W. Hart

NORFOLK — Have our city officials been on other streets, such as 13th Street, Norfolk Avenue and a lot more? Also the residential streets are terrible, too.

Limit property taxes — Drew Borske

Is your property tax bill going up yet again? Are you losing faith in our elected officials’ ability or desire to provide meaningful property tax relief?

Good points made — Dorothy Staub

TILDEN — I have to agree with the majority of what Dick Polman wrote in the “From the Left” column March 16 regarding the need for civics classes in our schools. I would say it is urgently needed. But great care will be needed to keep the teaching of it from being politicized. However, his f…

Thoughts to consider — Jerry Schrader

MEADOW GROVE — Jack and Jill went down the hill to fetch a pail of water. Jack and Jill were down to their last drop of water. They had decided the night before that even though the keeper of the water discouraged people from leaving their houses, they couldn’t wait any longer. Halfway down …

Against self-checkouts — John Kroll

PIERCE — I wonder how many people like the new format of an almost exclusive self-checkout at Walmart in Norfolk? I was shopping on March 19, and when I went to check out, there was only one lane opened to have staff check customers out for their purchases.

Like Pearl Harbor — Rolland Lorensen

STANTON — On Jan. 6, I was in shock while watching a violent mob of President Trump terrorists overwhelming the Capital Police and smashing their way into the Capitol. I was in even more shock when they were vandalizing the Senate floor and our people were evacuating in fear for their lives.…

Pool needed more — Rod Wilke

NORFOLK — Kudos to the Norfolk High School swim team on its recent achievements at the state high school swimming competition … especially to the girls for their new school record. The girls’ team has never finished at a higher standing as a team from outside of Omaha. What an accomplishment…