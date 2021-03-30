More mascot input — Norma Knapp

NORFOLK — I grew up in the Battle Creek community and am a 1952 graduate of Battle Creek High School. For as long as I can remember, they were the Battle Creek Braves. After reading the article, “Mascots under fire,” in the March 16 Daily News, I’m wondering how long the schools involved were made aware that their mascots were on the chopping block?
The article mentioned the Nebraska Committee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, which leads me to believe the Nebraska Civil Liberties Union probably started this. It is amazing to read how many different groups were contacted to push their radical agenda.
Battle Creek Superintendent Jake Luhr states his perspective so eloquently. The article goes on to say when Native students were asked their opinion, they said, “They were OK with it.” That’s when Benjamin Alvarado, chairman of the Nebraska committee of civil rights, said. Well, to ask a 15- or 16-year-old kid to weigh in on something of that depth is something that shouldn’t be taken lightly. I wouldn’t put the responsibility on that kid to say that it’s OK.”
I have a question for these radicals who started this. If it’s not OK for a 15- or 16-year-old Native American student to weigh in on this, how is it OK for the Democrats to want to give 16-year-old illegals the right to vote? What kind of message does this send to Native America? I hope the schools involved will not give in to these troublemakers. In my opinion I fail to see anything racial in the names and mascots these schools chose for their sports identities. In fact, I think it’s a tribute to Native America.
Racism has become a big issue in our nation, which is one of the reasons leading to a divided America. This racism crap started in the Obama presidency. Remember when he said he was going to “transform America.” Now he is behind the scenes pulling President Biden’s puppet strings.
NORMA KNAPP