More explanation given — Bert Lammli

STANTON — As always, we appreciate the Norfolk Daily News coverage of Stanton County events. I think the author of the recent article, “State v. Kimberly Neiman,” could have taken the following quote from page 6 of the Nebraska State Auditor’s report to better inform the public as to why she has now admitted to being a thief.

“Of the 282 vendor checks questioned by the APA and others, only four of the underlying claims were submitted to the Village Board for approval in accordance with State law.”

Thanks.

BERT LAMMLI

Stanton county attorney

