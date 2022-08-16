More details shared — Margo Chenoweth-Pospisil

NORFOLK — This movement occurred because of the corruption, laziness, incompetence, and refusal to listen on the part of Dan Welch, Taylor Gage, and the others of the Executive Committee, as well as of Gov. Pete Ricketts. These people violated many of the rules of the Nebraska GOP, to include not being fiscally responsible enough to submit and obtain approval for this year’s budget through proper channels (Dan Welch and Taylor Gage just made one up), and they and Gov. Ricketts endorsed and promoted the candidate of their choice in the primary — a clear violation of the NEGOP rules.
These two rules I have personal knowledge of, so these are the ones I will mention here.
Furthermore, it took me FOUR YEARS to figure out how to become a working member of the NEGOP — FOUR YEARS! I called and I wrote to the party repeatedly for that long (no email address is given on the website) and was ignored except for being constantly hounded for money. I even called and emailed some family friends (several times) who had been active in the party for over 40 years ( I have been to their daughters’ weddings — we really are friends), only to have my questions ignored by both of them as well.
I can only surmise that they had been instructed by the party not to respond to queries about volunteering, because they contacted me about several other causes, including fundraising dinners for Sen. Deb Fischer. When at long last I managed to ferret out the information I needed to attend our county convention, it was from members of my local group, Patriots United. And when I was elected a delegate to the state convention and sent my money and registration, I had to beg for months for a confirmation of my registration. My phone calls went unanswered and unreturned, however, my check sure cleared!
Finally, two days before the convention, someone from the office did contact me to say that I was indeed registered and had been credentialled. In the meantime, I had received several giant postcards asking me to come to the convention and send in my money — clearly a mass mailing, wasting precious time and money. The disorganization was shocking!
My experience was repeated by numerous delegates at the convention, so that it was painfully obvious that we, the vast majority of Republicans, were not wanted!
This chairman and Executive Committee ignored the rank and file Republicans, and we are tired of it! However, the final straw was the treatment of six duly elected delegates who had the temerity to disagree with them and Gov. Ricketts. They all had a chance to avoid being fired when Eric Underwood went to each of them and presented these and other facts about the way things were being done, but they turned a deaf ear, so We, The PEOPLE, got rid of them!
Let me say that every single one of us who engaged in removing Dan Welch and his entourage at the convention is a LOYAL REPUBLICAN! We did not substantially change the resolutions or the proposed amendments except to correct grammar where needed, or clarify certain points.
We did completely remove the mental health resolution, as it was in need of a complete rewrite in order to prevent misuse. We are all completely dedicated to getting our Republican candidates who won their primaries elected, even if those persons were not our pick. We simply removed people who were not doing their jobs and who were clearly not interested in protecting and preserving the Constitution of the State of Nebraska and of the United States for the betterment of the citizens, but were bent on serving their own ends.
It is entirely false that this was done by crazy, far right wing nut jobs who illegally seized control of the convention. We followed Robert’s Rules of Order, which has long been used by the NEGOP, to the letter, and were, in fact, congratulated by the hired Parliamentarian on our procedures and decorum.
I therefore support the duly elected chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party, Eric Underwood, and I stand firmly by the actions of the Patriot Delegates.
For Liberty,
MARGO CHENOWETH-POSPISIL
Vice chairwoman, Stanton County