More data needed — Harold Frickel

ATKINSON — I was very disgusted to read in a recent Daily News issue about a political forum titled, “Weathering Uncertainty: Our Connection to Climate.” That was lead among others by a mayor making money off of “renewable energy” and a farmer who is president of a farm organization spewing left-wing untruths about the climate. Where were those with opposing views like state Sen. Tom Brewer, who has the most common sense views about the climate? Contrary to the Farm Bureau president’s thinking, what we really need is to educate the public that our changing climate is normal and natural and has been occurring for hundreds of years. Where did anybody get the idea that we always get rain when we need it? Can’t they remember all the drought years before 1992?
We need to educate them that wind and solar are harmful to the environment and only put money in the pockets of those like the mayor. Let’s take hundreds of years to record to determine weather trends — not a short 75 years. I would like to see those records. I would like to know what people in their warped minds think they are going to change the weather to. Thank you.
HAROLD FRICKEL