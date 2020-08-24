Misses wife — Al Erb

BEEMER — I lost my beautiful wife of 67 years a short time ago and I miss her so. How I wish that I would have appreciated her more, would have hugged her, told her I loved her, complimented her more. I don’t know if I ever did — shame on me.
You men out there who still have your beautiful wives, tell them you love them and prove it by your actions. Thank God for them and even though they might get a little feisty sometimes, you have to love them all the more.
What qualifies me to give this wisdom is 67 years of experience.