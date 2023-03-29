Misinformed opinion — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON — I am compelled to respond to the Connecticut man who wrote that the two Nebraska senators “should support increased funding for cultivated-meat research to help prevent the calamitous effects of climate change.” He apparently is unaware (or doesn’t care) what the number one industry in Nebraska is. The writer went on to opine “animal agriculture is one of the leading causes of global warming.” Sadly, he is not alone in this thinking and he is badly misinformed.
To suggest government funding of cultivated-meat research is necessary in order that the cost could be made competitive with slaughtered meat makes about as much sense as the government funding research to determine why dogs hate cats.
The very thought of eating “cultivated” meat, aka slime, could not be more repugnant. What’s next, soylent green?
When has government intervention in anything ever proven worthwhile in the long run? The folks who have swallowed the “climate change” drink and fear the end of the world is imminent should expend their efforts in China lobbying the Chinese CCP for that country to clean up its ecological act. And the same goes for a few other exemplars of climate damage such as India.
To single out the cattle industry as a “major cause” of global warming is not only absurd, it is not remotely scientifically supportable. The writer must have heard it on Oprah. I always find it amusing when someone from the east or west coast tells the rest of the country (including the vast cattle country that includes more than half of the states) how they should operate.
The trouble is, the idiots currently running the show in D.C. are just dumb enough to “mandate” lab cultured meat with no regard to the possible effects on the $1.26 trillion American ag industry. After all, they were dumb enough to give a “woman of courage” award to a biological man.
RANDY ROTHCHILD