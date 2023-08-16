Misdirection on LB 753 — Chuck Henkel

NORFOLK — On Friday, Aug. 4, you reprinted on page 2, an article by NebraskaExaminer.com which I believe has serious misdirection elements and an explicit lesser error.
It reports that opponents of the Opportunity Scholarships Act, LB 753 say it will divert money from other state priorities without pointing out that Nebraska already has many tax credit programs that as well do so. LB 753 is restrained (limit of credits to one half of liability of Nebraska tax, by making a scholarship contribution of at least the same amount) [see page 6, lines 3, 4, 5, 6 in the law].
By comparison, one of the many other tax credit programs, the Renewable Chemical Production Tax Credit Act allows an entity a $1.5 million yearly tax credit cap regardless of the amount of Nebraska tax liability; further it is refundable, meaning as an example, that if the tax liability is $1 million that will first be entirely covered, and in addition, a half million dollars will be paid to the entity from the Department of Revenue.
The Nebraska Examiner article also reports that opponents of LB 753 object that it is an unusually generous tax break compared to donations to other charities. But it fails to point out the fact that it is in reality less generous than others of the many state programs. By the way: the initial $25 million cap is 00.199% of the annual budget.
The rules for the most rapid possible yearly increase toward the maximum $100 million cap (page 10 lines 12, 13, 14, 15, 16) works out to seven years by 2031, rather than the reported 10 years. The permanent $100 million cap then being 00.796% of the now most recent annual state budget but some lesser percent of a, by then, presumably larger budget.
CHUCK HENKEL