KANSAS CITY, Mo. — August is National Minority Donor Awareness Month! A time when we come together with one voice and one vision to address the main challenge in transplantation: the gap between the need for organ transplants and the supply of donated organs. Minority communities have disproportionately higher rates of diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease which contribute to organ failure and the need for an organ transplant. Over 100,000 people are currently on the national transplant waiting list, with more than 60% representing racial and ethnic minorities.
This National Minority Donor Awareness Month, we:
1. demonstrate the need for more organ, eye, and tissue donors within multicultural communities;
2. provide donation education;
3. encourage donor registration;
4. promote healthy living and disease prevention to decrease the need for transplantation.
Join us in celebrating this vital effort to deliver positive messages that help minority communities make the decision to support organ, eye, and tissue donation. Add your diversity to the online donor registry today, and encourage your stakeholders to do the same with the sample messaging below.
Minorities make up 60% of those awaiting an organ transplant. Together, we can diversify the donor pool so everyone on the transplant waiting list can have a second chance at life. Register as an organ, eye, and tissue donor today.
