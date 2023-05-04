Mental health’s importance — Annette Dubas

FULLERTON — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Did you know one in five Nebraskans will experience a mental health condition in any given year? That in Nebraska, suicide is the second leading cause of death for 10- to 24-year-olds? Nationally, the average delay between symptom onset and treatment for a mental illness is 11 years? But, did you also know that treatment works and people who experience mental illness and addictions can and do live happy, healthy, productive lives!
During Mental Health Awareness Month, we can normalize the conversation regarding mental illness and addictions. When we ask someone “how are you doing?” and they are brave enough to tell you they are struggling with anxiety, depression, or a serious and persistent mental illness, we don’t have to feel uncomfortable.
Our response can be the same one we give if someone tells you they are dealing with high blood pressure, diabetes or cancer. We can express concern, ask them what they need and offer support.
Education is key to understanding.
If you have questions about mental illness there are resources and people who can help. Check with your personal doctor, go on-line to trusted sources such as The National Council for Mental Wellbeing, National Alliance on Mental Illness, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to name a few.
If you or someone you care about is dealing with a crisis, call, or text 988. Highly trained professionals are available 24/7 to provide help for individuals experiencing suicidal, substance use, and mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.
Let’s take what we learn this month and make every month one where we are aware of our mental health. There is no health without mental health.
ANNETTE DUBAS
Executive director,
The Nebraska Association of Behavioral Health Organizations