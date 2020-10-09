Media bias shows — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — I am so tired of this left leaning news media. I shouldn’t generalize but the bulk of the time the news is either distorted or just outright lies. Exhibit A, The Atlantic came out with an unknown sources gig that stated Donald Trump, when he got rained out to go to a cemetery in Europe for fallen service members, The Atlantic came out with the lie that he stated these service members were losers.
Exhibit B, in Omaha it was when the BLM rioted when Mr. Scurlock jumped on Mr. Gardner’s back and was strangling him, so Mr. Garner shot him. He was exonerated, then somebody conjured up the deal that Gardner was a racist. That’s why he shot Mr. Scurlock, so when the charges were pressed on Gardner, he shot himself.
This Breonna Taylor fiasco took place as a result of a “no-knock” on the apartment that this drug dealer, whom Breonna Taylor was sleeping with. The police knocked, no response, so they kicked in the door. This pristine drug dealer started firing at them, one officer was hit in the hip. The police opened fire; there were casualties. In a situation such as this, anybody would have fired back, but it was these racist police that filled the narratives; in other words, they should just let these drug dealers alone. When somebody tries to overpower you physically or by weapon use on you White people, you are just supposed to roll over and play dead.
ROLLIN TUTTLE