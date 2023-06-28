Editor’s note: After the initial contact from the letter writer below, the writer of the article that originally appeared in the Daily News checked with the Archdiocese of Omaha. The Archdiocese spokesman said there was nothing wrong with the article and the information was correct. This letter writer was informed of this information.
WEST POINT — Every July, many priests in the Archdiocese of Omaha are transferred to new assignments, often resulting in difficult adjustments for affected parishioners. Meanwhile, many area Catholics are dealing with the emotions of their parishes closing, and most mainstream media coverage concerning Catholic priests is overwhelmingly negative. Consequently, anything published regarding Catholic priests has significant potential impact on readers.
You published what I believe to be an erroneous article about a local priest on March 24 but, despite being contacted multiple times regarding the errors, you never corrected it. Your half page feature article in the “Faith” section about the priests serving Humphrey and surrounding parishes stated repeatedly that Fr. Steve Emanuel was leaving the archdiocese and moving away from the region. In actuality, he is taking a temporary leave of absence from his pastoral duties to care for his family. He will not be living or serving outside the archdiocese during his leave, and he will remain a priest of the archdiocese. Your article blatantly stated the opposite and irresponsibly caused unnecessary confusion.
I informed you several times that both Fr. Emanuel and the archdiocese confirmed the inaccuracies in your article. Your refusal to correct them calls into question the integrity of your publication. Would you be comfortable publishing an article stating that you were leaving your spouse and moving away when you were simply taking a leave of absence to care for an ill parent?
Words matter. I strongly encourage you to re-examine your commitment to ethical reporting. Without it, your newspaper is meaningless.
CHARISSA STEFFENSMEIER