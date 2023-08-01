HOUSTON — I have examined the lyrics of the song “Try That in a Small Town.” I have played the song, and I have seen the video, which got yanked by CMT.
Joyless Behar of The View said this is a terrible song and that Jason Aldean went too far. I see nothing to support that opinion. Neither the song nor the video are racist nor do they support violence.
It appears that those who support ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter have guilty consciences. Most of the major cities in the U.S. are controlled by Democrats whose radical policies of reducing certain crimes from felonies to misdemeanors, disrespecting and defunding police, and charging no bail have caused a shockingly high crime rate. Then when someone like Aldean brings this our attention, the radicals play the race card.
I just learned that New York City is settling a lawsuit in the amount $13 million to be paid to BLM. What for? So they can buy another mansion? BLM should be paying instead. Or is it a case of extortion where if you pay us, we won’t riot and burn your city?
I submit that BLM and ANTIFA are responsible for crimes all the way from arson to malicious damage of property to murder in the 574 riots in major U.S. cities during the summer of 2020 and must be held accountable for it. Once again, we are flinging open our windows, crying out for justice in this case and in other matters. MAGA!
TERRY SPENCE