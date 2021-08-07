NORFOLK — Is this still America — land of the free and home of the brave — where we can choose what we want to do or not do?
While wearing a mask and being vaccinated may be wise, it still should be my choice. I do respect others’ wishes, but I’m still capable of making up my own mind.
I also don’t believe in open borders. Unchecked immigrants bring in diseases America had conquered. We probably need to make our immigration system easier, I don’t know, but I do know the way we are doing it now isn’t right.
Nancy Pelosi said she prays for Donald Trump. I think we all should be praying for the United States of America because it looks like we are headed toward socialism and that was what our founding fathers were fleeing from.
I just thought if Benjamin Franklin would have been able to tweet about the King of England, he never would have time to help Thomas Jefferson form the Declaration of Independence.
D. Woodruff