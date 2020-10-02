NDN logo

Last month, Facebook embarked on what it termed as the largest voting information campaign in American history, with the goal of helping register 4 million eligible voters this year.

But registering to vote is not enough.

Voting — and, more importantly, being an informed voter — is crucial to democracy, especially in these times. Don’t vote blindly. Give yourself time to study the issues, especially for those utilizing mail-in ballots.

For those going that route, you may know who you’re voting for in the presidential race. If that’s the case, still take your time to learn about candidates in your state, county and city races. Starting next week, look for election previews in the Daily News that will be published over a three-week period. On this page, the Daily News will offer its thoughts on various races and candidates over that same time period.

So hold on to your ballot for the time being and educate yourself about the candidates running for federal, state, county and local offices.

Which position, platform or candidate represents your world view? Which candidate or political party best represents you and your personal views? Which candidates will follow through on their promises?

Most importantly, make your vote count by actually casting a ballot, whether by mail or at the polls. For those who think their vote doesn’t count, look at the various elections that have come down to a recount or even a coin flip. In past elections, too many people have sat on the sidelines when their votes could have made a difference.

Presidential elections in Nebraska routinely achieve around 64% voter turnout, which mirrors the national average. In 2016, 17 counties — including Madison, Thurston, Wayne and Dakota counties — had voter turnout below 40%. This past May, the primary election attracted less than 39% of registered voters.

Now’s the time to get in the game and make your voice heard at the ballot box.

In this election more than ever, the choice boils down to a move further toward socialism vs. the preservation of capitalism in America.

For Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians and independents, we urge you to step beyond emotions and feelings. Instead, focus on truth and the facts.

But don’t just trust all that you read on social media or blindly take TV talking heads’ word as gospel. Before casting your ballot, do your own research and ask yourself, “What does this really mean?” and “Which candidate best represents my world view?”

Do that and you’ll have played your role in helping to preserve our democracy.

* * *

Coming Saturday: In many ways, 2020 election is all about capitalism vs. socialism.

