Make wise food choices — Robert Rieck Jr.

LINCOLN — What if you went to a car dealership and the gentleman there gave you information about a car on their lot, but what you did not know is this information was biased because of his interest in selling you the vehicle, much of the information was false and there was important information he intentionally did not disclose to you?

Do you think you could make an educated choice or informed decision?

I believe this is exactly what has happened in the lives of many Americans involving their food education and choices. I know I have been heavily guilty of this, but then in December 2015, I really started to research and am open to continually learning.

Should something you do as regular as eating at least three times a day be important enough to analyze what it is you are eating and the consequences (environmental; social justice; societal and personal health) of what it is you’re eating?

ROBERT RIECK JR.

