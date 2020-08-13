Make position clear — Faye Osborn

LINCOLN — Part of the responsibility of an elected leader is being transparent and honest. Frankly, I’m disappointed and concerned that Sen. Kate Bolz has a history of refusing to fill out The Nebraska Right to Life group’s questionnaire.

It seems Kate Bolz is afraid to be exposed as a pro-choice representative because she knows her position does not represent the majority of Nebraska’s voters. In fact, Sen. Bolz has received a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood. Now that she’s running for Congress, it’s time that she comes forward and owns her position.

As a pro-life constituent, I know that pro-life, pro-family values are at the core of our Nebraska communities. I’m worried that if elected to Congress, Bolz would represent Planned Parenthood, not Nebraska. Sen. Bolz should make her pro-choice position on abortion clear so that Nebraskans can make their choice to not vote for her in November.

FAYE OSBORN

